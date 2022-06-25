More than 9,500 ballots cast so far in Erie County's early voting period

This year's primary will be held on Tuesday. Last year, 8,496 ballots were cast during the nine-day early voting period.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — More than 9,500 ballots have been cast so far during Erie County's early voting period, surpassing the total from last year's nine-day span.

Through eight days, 9,549 ballots have been cast. That includes 953 that were counted on Saturday by the Erie County Board of Elections.

This year's primary will be held on Tuesday. Poll hours for the final day of early voting on Sunday run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Voters will head to the polls across New York State to vote in the primary election. Among the primary races are New York governor, lieutenant governor, as well as several races for county committee members.

You can go to any polling place in the county where you live for early voting. On election day you are assigned a specific polling place.

Because this is a primary, you will only be allowed to vote for candidates in the same political party that you are currently registered for. You can check and see what party you are registered with here, at this link.

In the Democratic gubernatorial primary, Gov. Kathy Hochul is trying to fend off challenges from U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi as well as New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams.

On the Republican side, four candidates are competing for the nomination: U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino, businessman Harry Wilson, and Andrew Giuliani, the son of New York City's former mayor.