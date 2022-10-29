More than 8,500 people cast ballots on first day of early voting in Erie County

The last day for early voting is Nov. 6. Polls are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends. During the week, they're open from noon to 9 p.m.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The first day of early voting is officially over, and according to the Erie County Board of Elections, more than 8,500 people cast their ballots.

If you're voting early, you can do so at one of nearly 40 sites you can vote at now through Nov. 6.

You can go to any location during early voting, but on Election Day, on Nov. 8, you will need to go to your designated polling place.

The race to watch is who will be the next governor of New York.

Gov. Kathy Hochul is running against Lee Zeldin, a Republican.

Other races on the ballot include lieutenant governor, the state comptroller, state attorney general, and the U.S. Senate race.

2 On Your Side spoke to a few voters about why they headed to the polls on the first day of early voting.

"It's much more convenient. It just makes sense. It's a beautiful day, and it's easier," Mark Steiner of Buffalo said.

Added Gregg Prince of Buffalo: "Stations were full when we got here, and it's late in the day. It's one of the reasons we came now and then as we were leaving there were more people coming up, so I'm kind of surprised. I'm guessing it was steady like that all day."

If you aren't sure where a polling place near you is, just head to elections.erie.gov.

