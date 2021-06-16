More than 1,000 ballots cast in Erie County on Day 5 of early voting

Early voting runs through Sunday for the New York State primary. Sites will be open from noon until 6 p.m. on weekends and from noon to 9 p.m. on weekdays.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — According to the Erie County Board of Elections, more than 1,000 ballots were cast on the fifth day of early voting for the June 22 primary elections.

To be exact, 1,003 ballots were cast on Wednesday, bringing the five-day total to 4,454 ballots.

Early voting runs through Sunday for the New York State primary. Sites will be open from noon until 6 p.m. on weekends and from noon to 9 p.m. on weekdays.

New York Attorney General Letitia James said last week that her office would make an Election Protection Hotline available for the upcoming election. Voters who encounter issues with voting during the primary can contact the hotline and workers will be available to troubleshoot and resolve any issues voters may experience, including voting by absentee ballot.

Voters who have a problem can contact the hotline at 1-800-771-7755, submit complaints online, or email election.hotline@ag.ny.gov to request election-related assistance in advance of the election. The hotline will be open through Sunday, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The hotline will also be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday.