Mohr, Zellner reappointed as Erie County Board of Elections commissioners

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County Board of Elections commissioners Ralph Mohr and Jeremy Zellner have been reappointed to their positions.
The County Legislature has voted to solidify their spots for another four years.
Mohr, the Republican commissioner, has served since 1993.
This will be Democratic commissioner Zellner's first full term after being appointed in 2017 to succeed Len Lenihan.
2 On Your Side recently spoke with Zellner, who stressed safety during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We’re asking folks to wear a mask and we’re asking them to stay apart from one another they should be six feet apart but we ran an election in the height of this pandemic back in June and it was safe, secure and no one got sick so folks should understand that it’s still going to be safe," Zellner said.