Democrat Max Della Pia, a 30-year veteran of the U.S. Air Force, is facing NYS Republican Chair Nick Langworthy.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Chairman of the Tioga County Democratic Committee is facing off against the Chairman of the New York State Republican Party.

Democrat Max Della Pia, a 30-year veteran of the United States Air Force, is facing Republican Nick Langworthy.

In 2016, Langworthy was appointed by then President Donald Trump to the executive committee of his transition team. Langworthy received an endorsement from Trump last month.

Della Pia also ran for the 23rd Congressional District in 2017-18.

The 23rd Congressional District is currently being held by Joseph Sempolinski, who won a special election after U.S. Rep. Tom Reed resigned. Semplolinski defeated Della Pia for the seat.