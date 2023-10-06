Masten District candidates for Buffalo Common Council participate in forum

The Buffalo Common Council candidate forum was hosted by Ulysees Wingo, the outgoing councilman.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Early voting starts in one week across New York, and on Saturday morning, four common council candidates running for the historic Masten District participated in a forum at the Delavan Grider Community Center.

The Buffalo Common Council candidate forum was hosted by Ulysees Wingo, the outgoing councilman.

Residents had a chance to hear how each candidate wants to make improvements and work with what they already have. What was apparent to the candidates is that the Masten District is missing something vital.

"We don't have a full service grocery store," said India Walton, who ran for mayor in 2021, winning the Democratic Party primary. "We need to wield our Black political power to make sure that if we can't get a corporation to put a grocery store in our district, that we build one of our own."

Murray Holman talked about crime.

"A lot of people want to know about crime in the community and how we are going to resolve that," he said.

Zeneta Everhart talked about real estate.

"Quality of life, people want their streets cleaned up," she said. "They want less empty lots. They want people to stop dumping on their empty lots, and that's all they want. They want a better business district and better communication with their elected leaders.

"Block clubs are very essential. I am a block club president myself, and we are boots to ground, who help with issues and concerns, and be a liaison between community and city hall."