Poloncarz said he will support India Walton for City of Buffalo mayor

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Following his State of the County address, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz expressed his support for Buffalo mayoral candidate India Walton.

Poloncarz was critical of Mayor Byron Brown for how he ran his campaign. He said Brown assumed he had already won.

"I congratulated her on what was a fantastic run campaign, she ran a great campaign," he said. "She is the Democratic Party's candidate, and I'm the leader of the Democratic Party and supporting the Democratic Party's candidate. The mayor has the right to run a write-in campaign, but India Walden is the Democratic Party's candidate."

"You're responsible for your campaign. You're responsible for the efforts associated with running for office. The mayor acted as if he had already been elected, and the people of Buffalo spoke in the Democratic primary. There's going to be a general election, and I just look at it as the people of the City of Buffalo spoke."

U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer, U.S. Representative Brian Higgins, and New York State Senator Sean Ryan have all shown support for Walton.