James, Henry aim for New York attorney general post

Letitia James has has served as the state's attorney general since January of 2019. She competing against Republican Michael Henry in an attempt to win re-election.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Democrat Letitia James and Republican Michael Henry are competing for the right to serve as New York attorney general.

James has has served as the state's attorney general since January of 2019, and since then, she has spent time investigating former president Donald Trump and his business practices. James also oversaw a sexual harassment investigation focused on former Democratic governor Andrew Cuomo, who resigned in August of 2021.

Bail reform has been a hot topic across the state, especially after Cheektowaga resident Adam Bennefield allegedly murdered his estranged wife, Keaira Hudson, while on cashless bail.

After her death, gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin traveled to Western New York, calling for changes bail reform. James, during a 2 On Your Side Town Hall appearance, agreed that it's a topic that must be examined.

“We need to address a wide range of issues, including but not limited to looking at bail reform,” James said.

Henry said James and the state have not made enough changes.

“When it was pitched to the public, it was to make sure that nonviolent first time offenders are not sitting in jail because they're poor, and I think everyone agrees with that,” Henry told Spectrum News last month. “But we are the only state of the 50 that does not have a dangerousness standard when a judge is taking into account bail.”