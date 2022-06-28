x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Elections

Lee Zeldin wins Republican nomination for governor in NY primary election

Zeldin will try in November to become the first Republican elected governor in New York since Gov. George Pataki was reelected in 2002.
Credit: AP
FILE — In this May 22, 2018 file photo, Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., speaks during a news conference, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Zeldin announced his candidacy for governor of New York on Thursday, April 8, 2021, with an attack on incumbent Democrat Andrew Cuomo, the subject of investigations over sexual harassment allegations and COVID-19 deaths among nursing home residents. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

NEW YORK — U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin won the Republican Party’s nomination to be New York governor on Tuesday.

RELATED:  NY Primary Results

Zeldin, an Army Reserve lieutenant colonel who has represented eastern Long Island in Congress since 2015, is a staunch ally of former President Donald Trump and was among the Republicans in Congress who voted against certifying the 2020 election results.

He defeated primary challenges from former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino, businessman Harry Wilson and Andrew Giuliani, the son of New York City’s former mayor Rudy Giuliani.

Zeldin will try in November to become the first Republican elected governor in New York since Gov. George Pataki was reelected in 2002.

RELATED: Kathy Hochul is Democratic nominee for New York governor

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Light turnout on Primary Day