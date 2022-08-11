Law enforcement agencies available to address election law violations

Local, state, and federal agencies are ready to address any issues at the polls on Election Day.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you are voting today and have an issue at the polls, there are ways to register your complaint.

You can contact your local county Board of Elections office and speak to a representative there.

New York State Attorney General's office has a hotline set up to help voters deal with any issues or concerns that may arise during voting.

Voters that experience problems can report issues to the Attorney General's office by calling the new hotline number at (866) 390-2992, submitting complaints online, or emailing election.hotline@ag.ny.gov. There is also a guide available to address frequently asked questions.

The US Attorney's office will also be monitoring the election to ensure all federal election laws are followed.

The FBI will have agents available to take reports on allegations of election fraud and other election abuses on election day. The local FBI field office can be reached by the public at 716-856-7800.

Complaints about possible violations of the federal voting rights laws can be made directly to the Civil Rights Division in Washington, DC by phone at 800-253-3931 or by complaint form at https://civilrights.justice.gov/ .

Polls close at 9 p.m. in New York.