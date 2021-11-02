Kevin Hardwick elected at Erie County Comptroller

Hardwick defeated Lynne Dixon and Duane Whitmer.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Kevin Hardwick (D) has won the election for Erie County Comptroller, defeating Lynne Dixon (R) and Duane Whitmer in Tuesday's election.

Hardwick is a current county legislator for District 4. New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli endorsed him for the comptroller position since he announced his candidacy. In 2018, Hardwick switched political parties from Republican to Democrat.

Dixon the Republican nominee, as well as Libertarian nominee Duane Whitmer, were also on the ballot to replace current comptroller Stefan Mychajliw. Mychajliw is running for Hamburg Town Supervisor.