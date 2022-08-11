Hochul, Zeldin compete for control on New York governor's office

Hochul served as lieutenant governor under Andrew Cuomo for years before moving into the top office in 2021. Zeldin has built his campaign around bail reform.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul and U.S. Rep Lee Zeldin have made all their pleas to New York voters. Now they're awaiting to see who will serve as governor for the next four years.

Hochul, a Democrat, and her Republican challenger spent Sunday and Monday making a final push to voters across New York State.

Hochul was joined by President Biden, U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, and others on Sunday in Yonkers. Days before that, on Thursday, she got support from Vice President Kamala Harris and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton during an event New York City.

Hochul, a Buffalo native, served as lieutenant governor under Andrew Cuomo from 2015 to 2021. She became governor on Aug. 24, 2021, following his resignation following a sexual harassment investigation.

Zeldin spent Sunday morning stumping in West Seneca, where he pushed bail reform one last time in Western New York.

“When you all go to sleep on Jan. 1, in the State of New York, cashless bail will be suspended,” he said.

Zeldin's run for governor included a man who wandered on stage with a weapon during a Rochester-area campaign stop and, more recently, two people being shot outside his Long Island home.