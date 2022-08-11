Josh Shapiro declares victory | Election results for PA Governor

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro (D) faced off against state Sen. Doug Mastriano (R).

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — UPDATE: Josh Shapiro has declared victory as Governor-elect of Pennsylvania. ABC News has called the race for Shapiro, but official results are pending.

Original story:

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro (D), state Sen. Doug Mastriano (R), and three others are running in the general election for governor of Pennsylvania on November 8, 2022. Incumbent Tom Wolf (D) is term-limited.

Shapiro was elected as attorney general in 2016. Shapiro was Montgomery County Commissioner from 2011 to 2017 and served in the state House from 2005 to 2011.

Mastriano was elected as a state senator from the Cumberland Valley in 2018. He served in the United States Army from 1988 to 2017.

