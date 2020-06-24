Joe Biden wins NY Democratic presidential primary

The general election is in November.

NEW YORK — Joe Biden has won the Democratic presidential primary in New York.

Tuesday’s results came as no surprise since Biden had accumulated the requisite number of delegates to clinch the presidential primaries for their parties.

New York is a reliably Democratic-voting state. The general election is in November.

The state is also holding congressional primaries on Tuesday. One of the highest-profile races is between Eliot Engel and Jamaal Bowman. Engel is seeking his 17th-House term. Bowman is backed by progressive icon Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.