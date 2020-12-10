Joe Biden leads President Trump 61% to 33% in poll of likely Erie County voters

The poll also stated that 61% of Erie County residents approve of Governor Andrew Cuomo’s job performance.

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — An early poll released by the campaign team of Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz shows that 2020 Democratic nominee for President of the United States, Vice President Joe Biden, holds a significant lead over President Donald Trump in Erie County.

According to a new poll of 2,028 likely Erie County general election voters released Monday, Joe Biden has a nearly two-to-one margin lead over President Trump.

A similar poll conducted in July 2020 among Erie County voters had the former Vice President Biden at 58% compared to 34% who were in favor of President Trump. The remaining 8% of voters were favoring someone else.

The poll also stated that 61% of Erie County residents approve of Governor Andrew Cuomo’s job performance. It was broken down below:

37% rating his performance as excellent

24% as good

39% disapprove

11% rating his performance as fair

28% with a poor rating

59% of voters in the poll give County Executive Mark Poloncarz high marks for his job performance. It was broken down to:

23% rating his performance as excellent

36% as good

41% disapprove

28% rating his performance as fair

13% rating his performance as poor

“Similar to a poll conducted in July, this poll confirms that the vast majority of Erie County residents support the actions Governor Cuomo and I have taken to respond to the Coronavirus pandemic, address civil unrest and build back our economy. The poll also confirms the strong support that former Vice President Joe Biden has in Erie County, a result I expect to see once all the mail-in ballots are counted after Election Day,” Poloncarz said in a press release.

As for the President's job performance numbers among the Erie County voters who were polled, 37% of Erie County residents approve of President Trump’s job performance.

31% rating his performance as excellent

6% as good

63% disapprove

4% rating his performance as fair

59% rating his performance as poor