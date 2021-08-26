Walton wins Erie County Democrats' endorsement in Buffalo mayoral race

The Erie County Democratic Committee met on Thursday evening to discuss their endorsement in the Buffalo mayoral race ahead of November's general election.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's official: India Walton has the endorsement of the Erie County Democratic Committee for November's general election.

That endorsement for Buffalo mayor came Thursday evening.

Walton won the Democratic primary for Mayor of Buffalo in June in one of the biggest political upsets in city history. She upset four-term mayor Byron Brown, essentially knocking him off the ballot for the general election and forcing him to mount a write-in campaign.

"We are a party united," Walton said during Thursday's announcement. "Not just that, we are the only party that fielded a mayoral nominee.

"However, even though the Republicans don’t have a ballot line for mayor this year, they absolutely are running a campaign: The Byron Brown campaign."

Added Democratic chair Jeremy Zellner: “This vote is a symbol of the unity that will propel us to victory in the city and across Erie County in 2021. We are excited about this new chapter in the history of our party and community, and believe that India stands for enduring Democratic values that include fighting for working families, keeping people and our neighborhoods safe through equal justice and the rule of law equally applied to all, and government that speaks for those who cannot speak for themselves.”

Last week the Brown campaign spent time in South Buffalo, organizing as the days and months count down to November.

Recently, in an interview with Investigative Post, developer Carl Paladino said he was finished backing the four-term incumbent. He said he advised anyone who asked him to stay out of the race.