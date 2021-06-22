Buffalo mayoral race close; votes still being counted

India Walton and Le-Candice Durham are attempting to take the Democratic line from Mayor Byron Brown, who is currently seeking his fifth term.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Another hot race in Western New York is the democratic primary for Mayor of Buffalo.

With 79% of the votes counted, India Walton holds a small lead over incumbent Byron Brown. Walton currently has 51% of the vote, while Brown has 45%.

Whomever wins would likely be the next Mayor of Buffalo, as there are no other candidates on the other party lines. However, one could still run on a write-in campaign.