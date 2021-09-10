Walton, Brown hold competing rallies with their mayoral race supporters

The Buffalo mayoral race continues to heat up less than a month before election day. Campaign events were held downtown and on the East Side.

The two main candidates, India Walton and Mayor Byron Brown held competing rallies with their supporters on Saturday.

At his own event, Brown said he was energized to win back the mayor's office for a fifth term. The rally at his campaign office downtown on Washington Street attracted several dozen people. Brown also vowed to stop socialist ideas from taking root in the City of Buffalo.

Earlier Saturday, Mayor Brown also received the endorsement of UAW (United Auto Workers) Region 9 which includes much of New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.

Democratic Party primary winner India Walton held her own rally at MLK Park. Several national and state political leaders attended the afternoon event, including Nina Turner, Zephyr Teachout, and Buffalo/Lackawanna Assemblymember Jon Rivera.

Walton said the rally was followed by a door-to-door canvas on the East Side of Buffalo.

Jazz Miles, a Republican and Benjamin Carlisle, who is running without party affiliation are also write-in candidates.