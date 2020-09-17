What you need to know to vote in the 2020 election

Depending on how you choose to vote there are a number of deadlines you should know

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The 2020 general election is Tuesday, November 3. If you're planning to vote this year's election, there are a number of deadlines you need to know.

2 On Your Side has put together a guide with information on how to register, absentee voting, early voting and voting in person on Election Day.





QUALIFICATIONS

On Election Day (November 3rd), will you be:

at least 18 years of age?

a resident of New York State for 30 days?

a citizen of the United States?

If you can answer “yes” to all three of those questions, you are eligible to vote.

There are some exceptions. If you are in prison or on parole for a felony conviction, or judged mentally incompetent by a court, you are not eligible to vote.

REGISTRATION

To vote in New York State, you must register. There are lots of places to fill out a voter registration application:

Your county Board of Elections office

Any DMV or county auto bureau

The offices of 15 state government agencies, including:

Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Services

City Universities of New York (CUNY)

Commission for the Blind and Visually Impaired

Department of Health - WIC Program

Department of Labor

Department of Social Services

Department of State

Division of Veterans’ Services

Military Recruiting Offices

Office for the Aging

Office of Mental Health

Office for People with Developmental Disabilities

State Universities of New York (SUNY)

Adult Career and Continuing Education Services-Vocational Rehabilitation

Workers’ Compensation Board

You can also request a New York State Voter Registration form by mail by entering your name directly into the New York State Board of Elections mailing list database and request a form be sent to you.

You can also call the New York State Board of Elections 1-800-FOR-VOTE hotline to request a voter application

IMPORTANT: The deadline to submit your registration form is

October 9,2020.

ABSENTEE VOTING

You can request an absentee ballot right now. Because of the pandemic, state rules about voting absentee have been loosened. Now, it’s as easy as asking and you will be sent an absentee ballot will be sent to you.

But first, you need an absentee application. Here is where you can get an absentee ballot request form:

It’s that simple. You’re done. Your ballot is on the way to you.

You can also download the absentee application here: https://www.elections.ny.gov/NYSBOE/download/voting/AbsenteeBallot-English.pdf

Once you fill out your absentee ballot application, you can mail, fax or deliver in-person the application to your county board of elections. If you choose to mail in your application, it must be post-marked or received seven days prior to the general election.

IMPORTANT: The last day to request an absentee application is

October 27, 2020.

RETURNING ABSENTEE BALLOT

Once you have filled out your absentee ballot (don't forget to sign it), you must send the completed absentee ballot to your county board of elections, or post-marked (if you are sending by mail) by Election Day, November 3rd.

TIP: Don’t wait, if you know who you’re voting for. Send it in early, if you can.

EARLY VOTING

Every county will have early in-person voting available for nine days from October 24 through November 1, 2020.

Find out where the early voting locations in your county are here:

ELECTION DAY VOTING

Of course, you can always do the traditional thing and vote at your polling place on Election Day, which is November 3, 2020. Polls are open across the state from 6:00am until 9:00pm.