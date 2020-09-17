With a lot of options to vote, how do you know if your vote is counted?

BUFFALO, N.Y. — 2 On Your Side has put together a guide with information on how to register, absentee voting, early voting and voting in person on Election Day.

That's a lot of options to vote, so how do you know if your vote is counted?

If you cast a ballot in person at your polling district, whether on Election Day or early voting, once you scan the ballot into the machine, it tells you- "Thank you for voting. Your ballot has been counted".

But what about absentee voting?

Here are the key steps:

After you select your choices, you'll fold your ballot and put it into the SECURITY ENVELOPE.

Very important -- you need to sign and date that envelope. If you don't sign and date the security envelope, your vote may not count.

Then you slide the security envelope into the return envelope.

Postage is paid, so you can drop it off in the mail, but be sure to do so on time. The USPS recommends that voters allow enough time for their ballots to be returned to the board of elections. New York State requires your ballot to be both postmarked by November 3, 2020 and received by the board of elections by November 10, 2020.

You can also take it directly to your board of elections, an early voting site or to any polling place on Election Day.

Many boards of elections have websites, like Erie County, so you can put in your information and check the status of your absentee ballot.

All of it designed to bring you peace of mind, that in this important election, your vote counts.