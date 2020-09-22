Here's how to register to vote online

The deadline to register to vote online or in person is October 9.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With New York State’s voter registration deadline quickly approaching, eligible citizens have various ways to complete the process, including online.

As long as your current address matches your New York State driver’s license, you can go to https://voterreg.dmv.ny.gov/MotorVoter/ and register to vote.

You simply provide your driver’s license or non-driver identification’s ID number and document number, plus personal information like your date of birth, ZIP Code and the last 4 digits of your Social Security Number. You must also provide an email address.

If you can’t complete the process online, you can also register to vote in person at your county board of elections, any DMV office or at more than a dozen state agencies.

The deadline to register to vote online or in person is October 9.