BUFFALO, N.Y. — So what's next for the 27th district congressional seat?

It's up to Governor Andrew Cuomo to decide when voters will pick Collins' replacement in a special election.

He spoke on WAMC radio Tuesday morning after Collins' resignation became official, addressing the process of calling the election.

"Western New York deserves representation, so I'm inclined to fill the vacancy sooner rather than later," Cuomo said. "I have to review the law. Once I declare an election, there's a certain amount of time to do it. I don't believe legally I can call it for this November, which would be convenient since people are going to the polls anyway. I tend to shy away from having numerous elections. Voters don't want to go to the polls multiple times."

Cuomo also answered a question about whether his lieutenant governor, Kathy Hochul, might run for the position. She held the seat from 2011 to 2013 when it was the 26th district before redistricting, and she lost to Collins when it became the 27th district.

Governor Cuomo went on to say that Hochul would do a tremendous job in that seat. Hochul, though, has indicated she has no interest in running