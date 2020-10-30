WNY federal law enforcement monitoring election, potential issues

Part of the preparation includes setting up an actual command post in the FBI Buffalo office so that 'if people want to protest, they can do so peacefully.'

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With all the uncertainty and sometimes outright conflict throughout this year, and now this election season, federal law enforcement is already keeping watch.

But that will kick up a notch next week, right before and after the election here in Buffalo and elsewhere.

Maureen Dempsey, who is the spokesperson for the FBI Buffalo office, told 2 On Your Side: "We've been readying for this election for months, from our headquarters in Washington, to Buffalo, to every field office."

That includes standing up, as they put it, an actual command post in the FBI Buffalo office.

"Next week we'll have a command post set up, probably early in the week and right on through post election," Dempsey said. "Because certainly our concern is, depending on the outcome of the election, we want to make sure that if people want to protest, they can do so peacefully."

That concern is tied to the extreme divide and overall polarization that some feel has gripped this nation. That ranges from unrest we have seen with law enforcement issues, to disputes over COVID-19 prevention policies, and even outright threats to public officials seen in other states.

Even down in our neighboring state of Pennsylvania, News Director Scott MacDowell of WICU-TV in the proverbial political battleground area of Erie told us this earlier this week: "The whole environment is hot. You got voter security, the militias, you name it. We understand the militia is on the ground here."

We asked U.S. Attorney J.P. Kennedy of the Western New York District, which covers 17 counties, if there is any concern that some issues of what we're hearing in other states could end up crossing into the Buffalo region.

He replied that he is close contact with his counterparts from Western Pennsylvania and other areas. "Anything that is going on down there that impacts our area of responsibility, if there's criminality, we'll work closely with them to address it," Kennedy said.

The FBI Buffalo Office and U.S. Attorney both stress there have been no specific incidents or threats of that nature so far that they are aware of in Western New York including our Southern Tier counties.

But Kennedy added: "We certainly will have our guard up to make sure that if there is civil unrest that we're prepared to address it, and if there is violence, we will do, as we have throughout the civil unrest that has preceded these events in 2020, we've taken very strong action to prevent the violence."

Also, they will be watching for any cybersecurity issues with the election or tabulation of votes. That would also include voter fraud or intimidation.

Dempsey says FBI Buffalo has a full "cybersquad" of agents who look for and investigate such threats or hacking attacks. Kennedy emphasizes that they can readily assist with or handle such cases.