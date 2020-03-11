Experiencing Election Day anxiety? Here's some ways to cope

Sixty-eight percent of Americans say they are stressed about the 2020 presidential election. That's up from 56 percent in 2016.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Everyone experiences Election Day differently but we know there are some of you out there who are really anxious about how things will turn out.

It can be hard to deal with something so consequential and that's so out of your control.

2 On Your Side spoke to a social worker at Best Self Behavioral Health who says if you're experiencing some added stress, the important thing to remember is you aren't alone and there are plenty of ways to deal with it.

According to the American Psychological Association, 68 percent of people say they are stressed about the 2020 presidential election.

That's up from 56 percent of adults who said they were stressed in 2016. From the presidential race to your local races, social workers say it's important to remember you've done everything you could if you voted.

"I'm sure many of us have gone and voted and that's pretty much all that we can do right now at this point other than wait and try to focus on things that we can control," Elizabeth Woike-Ganga, president & CEO of Best Self. "So we really want to focus on making sure that we're taking care of ourselves, using any coping skills that may be helpful for you in your particular situation."

Woike-Ganga says your coping method could include calling a friend, getting some exercise and only checking social media once in awhile.

When those results do finally come in though, she says patience will be key.

"Understand that everyone else is going through the same thing too," Woike-Ganga said. "Everyone hopes we have an answer right away and as you said, we know some people are going to be disappointed. So being patient and then being compassionate with people who may have different views than you for whatever reason and just really understanding that they may be disappointed or upset the day after the election or weeks following and just try to be compassionate and take care of our community and our neighbors."

Ganga says focusing on the positive things about election day are especially important.