Lower voter turnout in Buffalo reported by Erie County BOE few hours before polls close

Erie County BOE said they're seeing a lower voter turnout on this Election Day in the City of Buffalo.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Board of Elections, commissioners told 2 On Your Side that they're seeing higher than expected voter turnout in the suburbs and lower voter turnout on this Election Day in the City of Buffalo.

Part of that might have to do with the fact that according to the BOE, 37% of early votes cast were in the City of Buffalo.

Meantime, many polling places in the Town of Hamburg are busy.

The race for town supervisor has been hotly contested.

Commissioner, Ralph Mohr said, "There is a significant suburban vote occurring. People are coming out steady and the vote is actually higher than what we expected in many of the suburban towns. In the City of Buffalo the vote is a little lower than what we had expected."

Polls close in just under three hours, but as long as you're in line by 9 p.m. your vote will count.