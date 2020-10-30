Erie County: over 22,000 ballots cast on Day 6 of early voting

The Board of Elections commissioners say the 6-day total of 115,217 ballots represents 18.2% of Erie County’s nearly 630,000 registered voters.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Voter enthusiasm has not waned in Erie County, where people continue to wait in line to vote in the general election.

A total of 22,302 ballots were cast Thursday, according to a statement by Erie County Board of Elections commissioners Ralph Mohr and Jeremy Zellner.

Overall, 115,217 people have voting through six days of the early voting period, with three days remaining. The polls will be open from noon to 9 p.m. Friday, and from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The commissioners say the six-day total represents 18.2% of Erie County’s nearly 630,000 registered voters. Last year 26,514 people cast ballots during the early voting period.

Peter Yacobucci, a political science professor at Buffalo State, joined our Town Hall on Thursday evening to discuss the 2020 general election and voting trends that we've seen across Erie County.

Yacobucci said that in addition to the long lines during the early period, he expected there to be "significant" lines on election day on Tuesday in what could become a record-breaking turnout.