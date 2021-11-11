Erie County Board of Elections to count absentee and mail-in votes next week

Starting Tuesday, the more than 12,000 countywide absentee and mail-in ballots will be counted.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Even though election night was more than a week ago, we still do not know which candidates definitively won.

Starting next week, the Erie County Board of Elections will begin the process of counting thousands of absentee and mail-in ballots.

On Tuesday, the more than 12,000 countywide absentee and mail-in ballots will be counted.

On Wednesday, every ballot in the City of Buffalo will be verified and visually inspected.

Republican Erie County Board of Election Commissioner Ralph Mohr said while it is presumed that Mayor Byron Brown received the majority of write-in votes, it needs to be verified.

Mohr said there were also other close races that could change after this count.

“There are close races in the Town of Cheektowaga, there is a close race in the Town of Amherst, there is also the verification that we have in the City of Buffalo, and of course we have the Sheriff’s race. While John Garcia has a 5,500-vote lead in that race, there are still 15,000 votes to count in that one, which is expected to get much closer,” he said.

Mohr said verifying the City of Buffalo mayoral race will take the most time.

The Erie County Board of Elections needs to certify the election results by November 27, which is something Mohr said they will be able to do.

To view the 2021 canvass schedule, go to https://t.co/rOZtZnHrui.



Candidates have been notified, and they and their representatives are invited to observe the canvassing process.



Visit https://t.co/iQ3ZNMUZmM or call 858-8891 with any questions. #ErieNYvotes pic.twitter.com/mIHwtlPRtS — ErieCo BOE - DEM (@ErieBOE_Dem) November 4, 2021