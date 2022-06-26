Erie County's early voting period ends with more than 11,000 ballots cast

Overall, 11,163 were cast during the 9-day period, compared to 8,496 ballots during the same window one year ago, the Erie County Board of Elections said Sunday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — More than 11,000 people cast ballots during Erie County's early voting period, which lasted nine days and ended Sunday.

Overall, 11,163 were cast during the early voting period, compared to 8,496 ballots during the same period one year ago, according to the Erie County Board of Elections. That represents 2.5 percent of the 447,203 voters who are eligible to take part this year's primaries.

A total of 1,531 ballots were cast on Sunday.

This year's primary will be held on Tuesday, when the polls across Erie County will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Voters will head to the polls across Western New York and New York State to vote in the primary election. Among the primary races are New York governor, lieutenant governor, as well as several races for county committee members.

On election day you are assigned a specific polling place.

Because this is a primary, you will only be allowed to vote for candidates in the same political party that you are currently registered for. You can check and see what party you are registered with here, at this link.

In the Democratic gubernatorial primary, Gov. Kathy Hochul is trying to fend off challenges from U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi as well as New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams.

On the Republican side, there are four candidates are competing for the nomination: U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino, businessman Harry Wilson, and Andrew Giuliani, the son of New York City's former mayor.