Erie County releases final tally for 9-day early voting period

BUFFALO, N.Y. — After nine days, the early voting period for the New York State primary election is now done.

A total of 629 Erie County residents cast ballots on Sunday, raising the final total in the early voting period to 4,551, according to the county board of elections commissioners.

Erie County also received 1,447 absentee ballots as of Sunday evening, bringing the current total to 5,998 ballots. That number represents 4.06 percent of the county's 147,611 eligible voters for this primary election.

The early voting period began on June 25. Statewide primary elections will be held Tuesday.

Erie County Election Commissioners Ralph Mohr and Jeremy Zellner issued the reminder to voters and also mentioned how Erie County has one of the largest early voting programs in the state. There were 38 sites in the county, and residents could vote at any location, no matter where they lived.

