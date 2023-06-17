Erie County releases Day 1 total for early voting period

Erie County polls will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A total of 466 Erie County residents cast ballots on Saturday, which was the first day of the early voting period across New York.

The early voting period continues through Sunday, June 25. Statewide primary elections will be held Tuesday, June 27.

Erie County polls will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Erie County Election Commissioners Ralph Mohr and Jeremy Zellner issued the reminder to voters and also mention how Erie County has one of the largest early voting programs in the state. There are 38 sites in the county and people can vote at any location, no matter where they live.

How do I know if I'm registered to vote?

Unsure if you're registered? You can check here.

How do I find my polling place?

Find your polling place by checking your local county board of elections office: