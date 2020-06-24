x
Erie County BOE mails out over 200K ballots; more than half already returned

Erie County BOE mailed out over 200,000 ballots for NY primary and special election. More than half returned, but more expected to arrive in coming days.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Board of Elections said they mailed out 208,612 ballots for the New York State Primary and US Congressional 27-District special election. More than half, 131,152, have been returned as of the end of the business day.

Here is their break down of the contested races in Erie County:

  •  In 140th Assembly District primary, 6,647 have been returned out of a total 10,226 mailed.
  • In the 149th Assembly District primary, 8,329 have been returned out of a total 13,961 mailed.
  • In the 61st Senate District primary, 10,617 have been returned out of a total 16,659 mailed.
  • In the 27th Congressional District special election, 36,583 have been returned out of a total 55,374 mailed.  

Here is the breakdown of party in the 27th special election:

  • 18,398 – Democratic/Working Families Party 
  • 10,954 – Republican/Conservative 
  • 7,231 – Other

For the 27th Congressional District Republican Primary, 9,808 have been returned out of a total 15,782 mailed.

