Erie County BOE mails out over 200K ballots; more than half already returned

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Board of Elections said they mailed out 208,612 ballots for the New York State Primary and US Congressional 27-District special election. More than half, 131,152, have been returned as of the end of the business day.
Here is their break down of the contested races in Erie County:
- In 140th Assembly District primary, 6,647 have been returned out of a total 10,226 mailed.
- In the 149th Assembly District primary, 8,329 have been returned out of a total 13,961 mailed.
- In the 61st Senate District primary, 10,617 have been returned out of a total 16,659 mailed.
- In the 27th Congressional District special election, 36,583 have been returned out of a total 55,374 mailed.
Here is the breakdown of party in the 27th special election:
- 18,398 – Democratic/Working Families Party
- 10,954 – Republican/Conservative
- 7,231 – Other
For the 27th Congressional District Republican Primary, 9,808 have been returned out of a total 15,782 mailed.
