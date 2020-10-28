Erie County Board of Elections reports 21,142 ballots cast on fourth day of early voting

Since early voting began on Saturday, 70,017 ballots have been cast in Erie County.

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — The Erie County Board of Elections says 21,142 ballots were cast on the fourth day of early voting.

Since early voting began on Saturday, 70,017 ballots have been cast in Erie County. The Erie County Board of Elections says the current early voting total constitutes 11 percent of Erie County's nearly 630,000 registered voters.

"There's no doubt in my mind we're gonna see one of the largest election turnouts in Erie County history," Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz told 2 On Your Side Monday.

Thinking about voting early for the presidential election? There is still time, early voting goes until November 1.

The Board of Elections is reminding Erie County residents that voters may use any early voting site regardless of address. Erie County has 37 early voting locations; however, depending on what location you go to, wait times vary.

You can cast your vote Monday through Friday from noon to 9 p.m. Or on Saturday or Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

