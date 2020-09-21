Erie County Board of Elections says it's processed over 55,000 absentee ballots, so far

Ballots for the November 3rd General Election were processed between Friday night and Monday morning.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With less than six weeks before Election Day, absentee ballots are on their way to mailboxes across Erie County.

The BOE said between Friday night and Monday morning, over 55,000 ballots have been processed.

As of mid-day Monday, 55,664 were either mailed or placed in envelopes ready for mailing.

Due to the pandemic, anyone registered is eligible to vote by mail this year. Erie County is one of two counties offering an online portal for absentee ballot requests.

Online applications must be received by Tuesday, October 27. Monday, November 2 is the last day to request a ballot in person.