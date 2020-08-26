Erie County Board of Elections' online absentee ballot portal now accepting requests

According to the Board of Elections, registered voters may also check the status of their request through the portal.

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — The Erie County Board of Elections' online absentee ballot portal is now accepting requests for the November 3, 2020 general election.

Under new legislation signed by Governor Andrew Cuomo last week, every New Yorker can vote absentee because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Here in Erie County, there are 609,000 active voters, all of whom may request and vote by means of a mail-in ballot.

According to the Board of Elections, registered voters may also check the status of their request through the portal.

“With the uncertainties created by COVID-19, voting by mail is an effective means of reducing traffic at our polling sites while ensuring that people have their say in the election,” said Commissioner Ralph Mohr.

“The pandemic has changed almost aspect of our daily lives, but it cannot be allowed to disrupt our electoral process, and the portal reflects that commitment,” said Commissioner Jeremy Zellner.

Mohr and Zellner say that while the Board of Elections can immediately receive requests, general election absentee ballots cannot be mailed just yet because they are awaiting state certification. They say state certification is expected to happen in early September.

The Board of Elections is also reminding voters that in addition to Election Day, there will be nine days of early voting. Thirty-seven polling sites in Erie County will be open from October 24 to November 1.