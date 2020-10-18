Erie County Board of Elections offering extended hours for absentee voters

Monday, November 2 is that last day to fill out an in-person ballot application for the upcoming election.

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — The Erie County Board of Elections announced Saturday that it will be offering extended absentee ballot application and voting hours for the general election on November 3.

Here is the full list of extended hours at the Erie County Board of Elections located at 134 W. Eagle Street:

Tuesday, October 20 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Thursday, October 22 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, October 24 from noon to 6 p.m.

Tuesday, October 27 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Thursday, October 29 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday, October 31 from noon to 6 p.m.

The Erie County Board of Elections says it will also be open for absentee applications and voting on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. This also includes Monday, November 2, which is the last day to submit in-person ballot applications.

Absentee ballot applications can also be found online here on the Board of Elections website, along with a list of candidates. Voters can call 858-8891 for more information.