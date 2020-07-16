Erie County Board of Elections certifies results in NY-27

Vote count does not include those in the seven other counties that comprise the spread out district.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It was a close vote, at least in Erie County. The county's Board of Elections Thursday certified the results in June's special election to fill out the remaining term of disgraced Congressman Chris Collins.

The final tally is for Erie County only and does not include vote totals in the seven other counties that comprise the spread out district.

Republican Chris Jacobs, who also ran on the Independent Party line, received 37,910 votes. His Democratic challenger, former Grand Island Supervisor Nate McMurray, who also ran on the Working Families Party line, garnered 36,492 votes.

Libertarian Duane Whitmer and Green Party candidate Michael J. Gammariello received 630 and 488 votes, respectively.

The special election was held June 23. More than 41,000 votes were cast by mail-in ballot as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.