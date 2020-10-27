Erie County Board of Elections: Over 40,000 ballots cast so far during early voting

"There's no doubt in my mind we're gonna see one of the largest election turnouts in Erie County history," said Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz.

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — On day three of early voting, turnout remained high.

The Erie County Board of Elections announced Monday that 20,661 ballots were cast on the third day of early voting. The Board of Elections added that since early voting began, 48,875 ballots have been cast in Erie County, which is 7.7 percent of Erie County's registered voters.

According to a spokesperson with the Erie County Board of Elections, Hamburg and Amherst have consistently been the busiest locations, followed closely by Cheektowaga.

"There's no doubt in my mind we're gonna see one of the largest election turnouts in Erie County history," said Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz.

He added, "And it would not shock me when all is said and none if 1/3 or 40 percent of all Erie County voters had voted early, maybe more than 50 percent when you take in the absentee and mail-in ballots."

However, more people at the polls means longer lines and wait times in many locations.

Erie County Board of Elections Commissioner Ralph Mohr told 2 On Your Side, "We've deployed all of our equipment. There is no equipment left. We've been re-deploying some of the equipment from areas in which aren't as long to areas where there's exceedingly long lines. We've also sent board employees out to assist the inspectors and we're just hopping from one location to the other."

Registered Erie County voters can cast their ballots at any of the 37 designated early voting locations. The process may be quicker in some spots.

A spokesperson with the board of elections said Brant, Sardinia and the Hennepin Center in Buffalo have been more moderate.

On day one of early voting, John Tobia the North Collins Town Supervisor even encouraged voters to come out towards his area.

Tobia said, "Why stand in a line when you can come on down here and cast your vote and see some beautiful countryside?"

Early voting goes until November 1.

You can cast your vote Monday through Friday from noon to 9 p.m. Or on Saturday or Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

Click here for a look at Erie County's designated early voting locations.