ALBANY - You've heard from the candidates. You've read the coverage. You've seen the advertisements.

Now it's time to cast your ballot.

Voters across New York will head to the polls Tuesday to vote for governor, senator, attorney general, comptroller and a host of other federal, state and local races that will ultimately determine which party controls Congress and the state Senate.

Polls will be open statewide at 6 a.m. and close at 9 p.m., and there will be no shortage of races to follow as results begin trickling in later Tuesday night.

You can find your polling place at https://voterlookup.elections.ny.gov/ or by calling your county Board of Elections.

Here are some of the major storylines to follow as the polls close:

1) How high will turnout go?

About 3.9 million voters cast a ballot in New York in 2014, the last midterm election.

There are some real signs that voter turnout will be on the rise — perhaps significantly so.

Take the number of absentee ballots requested, for example. It's traditionally a pretty good way to predict how turnout will be on Election Day.

As of Friday, 412,643 voters statewide had been issued an absentee ballot ahead of Tuesday's vote, according to numbers compiled by the state Board of Elections.

That's a huge amount of absentee ballots for a non-presidential year, nearly double the 210,607 issued ahead of the 2014 general election.

Every single county has seen an uptick in absentee ballots, according to the state board.

New York City, which is heavily Democratic, saw an 186 percent increase from 2014, while Dutchess (104 percent), Monroe (104 percent) and Westchester (91 percent) all saw significant jumps, too.

More: How high was turnout in the New York primary? 5 things to know

Need more evidence turnout could be on the rise? Look to the primaries.

In September, about 1.6 million Democrats cast their ballot in the gubernatorial primary between Gov. Andrew Cuomo and challenger Cynthia Nixon.

In 2014, Cuomo's primary battle against Zephyr Teachout drew a total of 574,350 votes.

2) As goes New York, so goes the House of Representatives?

The sheer number of campaign advertisements invading your television probably gave it away: New York has emerged as a major battleground in the fight for control of the House of Representatives.

Some of New York's congressional races are among the closest in the country. How they bounce will go a long way in determining whether Republicans can hang on or if Democrats can wrestle away a majority.

Among the races to watch: The 22nd district battle between incumbent Rep. Claudia Tenney, a Republican, and Assemblyman Anthony Brindisi, a Democrat. Both are from the Utica area, and the district stretches from there the whole way to the Binghamton area.

In the 19th district, polling shows a dead heat between Rep. John Faso, a Republican, and Democrat Antonio Delgado.

And in the 27th district, Rep. Chris Collins, a Republican, is trying to hang on to his heavily Republican district despite being indicted on insider-trading charges earlier this year. He's facing a challenge from Grand Island Town Supervisor Nate McMurray, a Democrat, in the district that covers the largely rural areas between Buffalo and Rochester.

3) Can Gov. Andrew Cuomo win big?

There are twice as many Democrats as Republicans in New York, and a member of the GOP hasn't won a statewide election since Gov. George Pataki won in 2002.

That is to say the deck is stacked against Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro, the Republican taking on Cuomo, the Democratic incumbent governor.

Cuomo has won by a wide margin in his previous two gubernatorial elections, topping Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino by 14 percentage points in 2014 and Buffalo businessman Carl Paladino by 30 points in 2010.

Polls in previous months had showed Cuomo with a lead of more than 20 points of Molinaro. That changed Sunday, when Siena College released a poll showing Molinaro significantly closing the gap but still trailing by 13 points.

4) Who will win control of the state Senate?

The future of abortion rights, rent laws, education funding and gun-control measures in New York could be decided by the state legislative races on your ballot.

Republicans have a razor-thin, single-seat majority over Democrats in the state Senate, and even that is only with help from a Brooklyn Democrat who sits with the GOP.

If Democrats are able to hold on to the seats they currently hold and flip a single GOP seat, they'll take control of the Senate.

It would be a major shift: The Senate is the GOP's last-remaining grasp on power in Albany.

If Cuomo wins and Democrats take the Senate, the governor's office and both houses of the Legislature would be controlled by the party.

Senate Democratic Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, D-Yonkers, would take over the majority leader post if her party wins. If Republicans win, current Senate Majority Leader John Flanagan would likely stay on board.

5) Can Republicans finally pick off a statewide race?

It's been 16 years since a Republican has won a statewide race in New York.

Can they turn their fortunes around this year?

There's no shortage of statewide races on the ballot this year, along with the marquee race between Cuomo and Molinaro.

Keith Wofford, a Republican, is facing off against New York City Public Advocate Letitia James, a Democrat, for attorney general.

Jonathan Trichter is the GOP's nominee for comptroller, facing off against incumbent Thomas DiNapoli, a Democrat.

And Chele Chiavacci Farley is waging an underdog campaign against U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, a Democrat.

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved