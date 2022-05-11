8th day of early voting in Erie County

The Erie County Board of Elections commissioners said 7,145 ballots were cast on Saturday. That brings the adjusted 8-day total to 61,461.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Election day is approaching, and Saturday marked the eighth official day for early voting across New York State.

There is one more day left for voters to go out and cast their ballots before the election takes place on Tuesday.

Polls will open at 9 a.m. Sunday, and they will close at 5 p.m.

The Board of Elections (BOE) will issue a final early voting report following the close of polls Sunday.

For more information on where to cast your ballots in your county, please see the locations below.