Early voting in New York state for the June primary begins Saturday

Early voting is set to begin on Saturday and continue through Sunday, June 25.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Voters in New York State will have a chance to get out to the polls early for the June 27 primary.

Early voting is set to begin on Saturday and continue through Sunday, June 25.

Erie County Election Commissioners Ralph Mohr and Jeremy Zellner issued the reminder to voters and also mention how Erie County has one of the largest early voting programs in the state. There are 38 sites in the county and people can vote at any location, no matter where they live.

How do I know if I'm registered to vote?

Unsure if you're registered? You can check here.

How do I find my polling place?

Find your polling place by checking your local county board of elections office: