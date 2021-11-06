Early voting for NY primary begins June 12; Attorney General's office offers hotline for voter complaints

New York voters that have issues with voting during the primary can contact the hotline. Workers will be available to troubleshoot and resolve any issues voters encounter, including voting by absentee ballot.

“New Yorkers should be able to exercise their right to vote with confidence and ease," said Attorney General James. “As some states move to limit voting rights, we are doubling down on voter protection and support. This hotline will address any challenges voters face across the state and provide guidance for those casting a ballot. My office is committed to ensuring New Yorkers are able to vote safely and effectively and will do everything in its power to protect fair and equal elections.”