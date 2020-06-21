Early voting ends in Erie County ahead of Tuesday election

The Western New York race most will be watching is the 27th Congressional District, to fill the seat Chris Collins vacated when he was convicted of insider trading.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It was supposed to happen months ago, but Western New York's first vote of Decision 2020 is coming up Tuesday with a primary day that was delayed by the coronavirus outbreak.

There are a few races out there, as well as the Democratic presidential primary, but the one most people be watching here is the 27th Congressional District.

First, there's the election to fill the seat Chris Collins left empty when he was convicted of insider trading. That race pits State Senator Chris Jacobs against former Grand Island supervisor Nate McMurray.

There's also a Republican primary to see who will face McMurray in November to try to win a full two-year term. That race has Jacobs facing Erie County Clerk Stefan Mychajliw and Darien Town Justice Beth Parlato.

Early voting came to an end on Sunday. Erie County Board of Elections commissioners Ralph Mohr and Jeremy Zellner said that 3,686 people took advantage of the that option and cast their votes.

But you don't have to go to the polling place to cast your ballot Tuesday.

If you're an eligible voter in one of Tuesday's races, you should have gotten an absentee ballot in the mail, which has to be postmarked by Tuesday to be eligible.