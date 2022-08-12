Early Voting beings Saturday for NYS primary, special election

Voters who currently live in the 23rd district will vote on a candidate to fill the seat vacated by former Congressman Tom Reed (R), who resigned in May.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Early voting in New York state begins Saturday, August 13 for the Congressional and State Senate Primary Election.

Voters will head to the polls across New York State to vote in the primary election. Among the races are the 23rd, 24th and 26th Congressional District primaries and the 61st District NYS Senate primary. Voters who currently live in the 23rd district will vote on a candidate to fill the seat vacated by former Congressman Tom Reed (R), who resigned in May.

You can go to any polling place in the county where you live for early voting, On election day, you're assigned a specific polling place.

For the primary races, you will only be allowed to vote for candidates in the same political party you are currently registered for. Check to see what party you're registered with here: https://voterlookup.elections.ny.gov/

Early voting runs from Saturday, August 13 until Sunday, August 21 with primary election to be held Tuesday, August 23.

Important Election Dates:

Early Voting in New York State begins on Saturday, August 13 until Sunday, August 21 with primary election to be held Tuesday, August 23.

Polls are open on Primary Day, August 23 from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.;

Unsure if you're registered? You can check here: https://voterlookup.elections.ny.gov/

Find your polling place by checking your local county board of elections office:

New York State Attorney General Letitia James announced there will be a hotline set up to help voters deal with any issues or concerns that may arise during early voting.

“Free and fair access to the ballot box is integral to our democracy,” said Attorney General James in a released statement. “While states across the nation are making every effort to limit the right to vote, New Yorkers can count on our election protection hotline to address any challenges and provide helpful guidance, whether they’re voting absentee by mail or in-person at their polling place. My office will always fight to defend the right to full and meaningful participation in the electoral process.”