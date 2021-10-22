Early voting centers in Erie County open on Oct. 23

Starting Saturday, 38 early voting locations will be open across Erie County.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Early voting starts this weekend in Erie County for the November election.

Starting Saturday, Oct. 23, there will be a number of early voting centers across the county, giving registered voters an opportunity to cast their ballot in person without having to deal with long lines on election day.

On Saturday, there will be 38 early voting locations open across Erie County. Polls will be open from noon to 6 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday. During the week, polls will be open from noon to 9 p.m.

Early voting runs from Saturday, Oct. 23 and goes through Sunday, Oct. 31. Tuesday, Nov. 2 is Election Day.