Early voting begins June 18 across New York State

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Early voting in New York state begins Saturday, June 18 for upcoming primary later this month.

Voters will head to the polls across New York State to vote in the primary election. Among the primary races are NY Governor, NY Lieutenant Governor, as well as several races for county committee members.

You can go to any polling place in the county where you live for early voting, On election day you're assigned a specific polling place.

Because this is a primary, you will only be allowed to vote for candidates in the same political party you are currently registered for. Check to see what party you're registered with here: https://voterlookup.elections.ny.gov/

Early voting runs from Saturday, June 18 until Sunday, June 26 with primary election to be held Tuesday, June 28.

Important Election Dates:

Early Voting in New York State begins on Saturday, June 18, 2022 and runs through Sunday, June 26, 2022

Polls are open on Primary Day, June 28, 2022 from 6am-9pm

Last day to register to vote was June 3, 2022

Last day to request a mail-in or absentee ballot was June 13, 2022

Unsure if you're registered? You can check here: https://voterlookup.elections.ny.gov/

Find your polling place by checking your local county board of elections office: