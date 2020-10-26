Early voters honor Susan B. Anthony in Rochester

Early voters have been stopping by the grave in Rochester's Mount Hope Cemetery to pay tribute to the legendary suffragette.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Voters in Rochester, New York have begun placing "I Voted" stickers on the gravestone of Susan B. Anthony; something that has become a tradition during elections.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, plexiglass has been put over the gravestone, to allow for easier cleaning and to protect it from damage when the stickers are taken off.

Special plans are already in place to make sure there is plenty of social distancing on Election Day, that is when crowds of people usually make the trip to the gravesite.