BUFFALO, N.Y. - 2 On Your Side took to social media Monday on the eve of election day to ask the voters if they have any unanswered questions before heading to the polls.

Absentee Ballots

A voter from Buffalo, currently in New York City, told 2 On Your Side Monday morning that he's still waiting for his absentee ballot to arrive and was concerned he wouldn't get it in time.

In order to vote by absentee ballot, you needed to apply by October 30 to have the paperwork mailed to you. In order for that ballot to be counted, it must be completed and postmarked by Monday evening, November 5.

2 On Your Side called the Erie County Board of Elections and spoke to Commissioner Ralph Mohr what can be done for this gentleman or others who might be in a similar situation. Mohr said they need to call the board of elections, as soon as possible. An absentee ballot can be faxed or e-mailed.

Erie County Board of Elections Website

2 On Your Side also got some questions about the Erie County Board of Elections website.

Voters expressed frustration after having trouble accessing their voter information and polling place online. We found out the website is very particular about how you input your information...specifically your address.

Make sure you're paying close attention to the prompts. The number of your house has a separate field than your street name. And when you're typing in street name, don't type in "street," "road," "avenue," etc. The system does not recognize them.

Your Candidates' Information

While websites like Ballotpedia.com have a wealth of candidate information, the League of Women Voters went a step further by making it possible for you to view just the information on your candidates all in one place.

All you need to do is input your address at vote411.org. The races you will be voting on are sorted into federal, state, local, and judicial. If you click on those categories, you can view the candidates, their background, and links to their campaign websites.

The League of Women voters New York State created their own version of this site: votingnewyork.org.

The reason they did this is because they wanted to go more in-depth. LWVNYS collected information from the candidate websites, their social media pages, endorsers, boards of election and posted it on the votingnewyork.org so that voters don't have to find it themselves. Besides experience and education, the website makes it so that voters just have to click on a topic to find out where the candidate stands.

Jennifer Wilson, Legislative Director for LWVNYS, says the website is meant to be a resource before and on election day, "I think people should not be afraid to pull out their phone when they're in the poll booth on election day. That time is yours when you're at the poll site. Take your time when making your decision. There's a lot of candidates on the ballot this year in New York State. A lot of candidates, a lot of races, and there's a lot of different parties for each race. So, take your time, and if you need to take a second to Google somebody's name to see where they stand on issues or to use the website while you're in the poll booth, you can totally do that. The time is yours."

Wilson acknowledges that some local races have less information than the state and federal races. In some candidates' cases there is no information. The website reads, if no information is displayed for a candidate on votingnewyork.org, that's because "the information they found did not meet their research criteria."

© 2018 WGRZ