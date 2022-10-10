Deadline to register to vote in November election is October 14

Election Day is November 8, 2022. Early voting begins October 29, 2022 to November 6, 2022.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The deadline to vote in the November general election is fast approaching.

The last day to register to vote for the November election is Friday, October 14 either in-person or have it postmarked by that date.



Election Day is November 8, 2022. Early voting runs from October 29, 2022, to November 6, 2022.

To find out if you are eligible to vote, you can check out your local Board of Elections office. Registration forms can be found online, at Department of Motor Vehicle offices, libraries, and government service agencies.

Among the races you can vote on in the general election are the NYS Governor, Lt. Governor, congressional, and state races.

Unsure if you're registered? You can check here.

Find your polling place by checking your local county board of elections office: