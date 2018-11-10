BUFFALO, N.Y. - If you haven't registered to vote, you are running out of time.

The deadline to be registered to vote this November is Friday at 5 p.m. Below are the ways you can register to vote in New York State:

You can register online on the DMV website, in person at your county board of elections or by mail with the form at their office or on the New York State Board of Elections website.

You can also follow this link that is on the front page of wgrz.com.

Election Day is Tuesday, November 6.

