BUFFALO, N.Y. — There is a change to state election law taking effect starting this year that many people may not be aware of.

Election law reforms were adopted by lawmakers in Albany back in January consolidating local, state and federal primaries to a single date in June. Previously, local and state primaries were held in September.

If you are not yet registered and are hoping to vote on June 25, the deadline to sign up is this Friday, May 31. You can register in person at your county Board of Elections office or postmark a completed downloaded form by Friday so it's received no later than Wednesday, June 5.